Country Stampede setup in full swing, campers start to arrive

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of people are getting ready to come to Topeka for Country Stampede. Fences and tents are going up and the main stage is starting to take shape.

On Monday, gates opened for campers. Pat Brown was one of the first people to arrive at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka. She drove her RV up from Wichita.

“I enjoy being here early to take in the quiet, because it’s not going to be,” Brown said.

Friends she has made over her 17 Stampedes she’s attended will be joining her soon.

“Lots of people, we’ll have canopies up in the shade, we’ll have tables up so we can cook and frolic, lots of coolers,” Brown said. “I have the ice, they have the beer.”

So workers are making sure everything is in place when the music begins.

“The stage started arriving last week, and arrived in four tractor-trailers, loaded with equipment,” said stage manager Blair Adams.

Adams said it’s a job he really enjoys.

“It’s a lot of fun actually to see when they open the gates and the crowds come in to get their seats,” Adams said.

People have been waiting for two years to attend a stampede since the pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled.

“I save all year for this, get so excited, and my friends know I’m out of town, and they’re watching the house and watching the pups,” Brown said.

The music begins at 2 p.m. Thursday with the last artist finishing up at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

You can find a full schedule of artists here.