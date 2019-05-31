Country Stampede will not offer refunds after move to Topeka

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kicker Country Stampede will not offer refunds for ticket holders after the event moved from Manhattan to Topeka over potential flooding concerns.

Country Stampede General Manager Adrienne Hayes said the event's policy has always been that all sales are final, and there will be no refunds in light of the venue change.

Due to severe flooding and uncertainty of the safety of event grounds, officials announced that Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka would host the three-day music festival starting on June 20, which features acts including Jason Aldean and Old Dominion.

For the past 24 years, the event has been held at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan.

“Safety is our main concern," said Country Stampede President Wayne Rouse. "The severe weather prompted us to partner with the good folks over at Heartland Motorsports in Topeka, just 45 minutes away to ensure all of our concert goers will be out of harm's way. We are maintaining the integrity of what we currently have in place to our new location."

For more information on the event location switch, visit the Country Stampede's website.

