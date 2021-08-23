County Commission to hold public hearing discussing 2022 budget

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the budget for 2022.

“The Taxpayers might have insight that we don’t have,” said Kevin Cook, Chair of Shawnee County Commission. “They might have an idea that we haven’t considered, so there’s always the ability to look at what we do or how we might adjust our budget based on the input we receive.”

The public hearing will take place in the basement of the county courthouse. It will be held in the B-11 in the county commissions chambers.