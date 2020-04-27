County commissioners agree to $7 million loan with Kansas Department of Health and Environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, Shawnee County County Commissioners agreed to a $7 million contract agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The money will be in the form of a loan.

It will be used for improvements at the Lake Sherwood Wastewater Treatment Plant in Topeka.

Shawnee County Public Works said it will update the collection system, replace six pumps and anything else that needs repairs.

Money from fees paid by users of the system will go to pay off the loan starting in February 2022.