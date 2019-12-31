County Commissioners approve repairs to Shawnee County Courthouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County will be spending $250,000 to make repairs to the county’s courthouse.

The county says that the front steps, railings, and sidewalks in the front of the courthouse all need repairs.

In some areas, the paint on the railing is chipping way and the sidewalk concrete is cracked.

“The exterior of the courthouse needs repairs to the front steps, the railings, and the sidewalks,” Betty Greiner, Director of Administrative Services, said. “The cost for these repairs is about $250,000.”

The county expects to begin looking for bids for the upgrades starting in 2020.