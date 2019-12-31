County Commissioners making Lake Shawnee safer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) Lake Shawnee will get some new upgrades that will make swimming at the lake safer.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will remove excess plants and build-up from the lake, making the water much clearer.

The clean up will make swimming safer and also make room for a new inflatable playground at Adventure Cove.

Parks and Recreation said that the lake is currently at an acceptable depth, but just barely.

“We would like to see that increase just a little bit for safety and also I think it’s going to make a big impact on how much people are going to be able to go in and enjoy the cove,” Tim Laurent, with Parks and recreation said.

The entire project will cost over $100,000 and is expected to be completed by May of next year.