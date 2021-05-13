County officials working to repair Memorial at The Great Overland Station

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are working to repair the All War Memorial at The Great Overland Station in Topeka.

Leaders say the memorial is in bad shape and starting to become a safety concern for the public.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent said the goal is to keep it as close to the current design, just with different materials that will hold up better over time.

“The original memorial had a water feature, which I think led to some of this so we may not go back with a water feature unless we can find a system that we think will hold up over time,” Laurent said.

The memorial was built in 2006, and is a tribute to all veterans that served our country.