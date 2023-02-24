TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jobs in law enforcement, finance, counseling and more will be open for applicants at the Shawnee County Career Expo next month.

The upcoming expo will be held at the Shawnee County Health Department in Topeka at 2600 Southwest East Circle Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Multiple departments will be present looking for new hires with some positions offering a $1,500 hiring bonus, according to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

The participating departments include:

Department of Corrections

Public Works

Sheriff’s Office

Weed Department

Treasurer’s Office

Parks and Recreation

Courts

Audit Finance

Health Department

Planning Department

To see the full list of Shawnee County jobs, click here. To see the courts job postings, click here.