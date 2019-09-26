County releases $8 million Rec. Center initial design

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County commissioners got their first look at the initial designs for the $8 million dollar recreation center that will go up at 21st and SW Urish. The design shows a driving range, a new clubhouse, and 20 pickleball courts. Commissioners approved $10 million in July for an expansion at the Midwest Health Aquatic Center. They have decided to use $8 million for the recreation center. Commissioners have not decided how the other two million dollars will be spent. These pictures are the first designs from the Parks and Rec Department but will most likely change.

You can also download the photos here.