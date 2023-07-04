POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents will have to find a new way around Pottawatomie County as construction work will take place until the end of the year.

Public Information Officer with Pottawatomie County, Becky Ryan, said starting Wednesday, July 5, road crews will begin work on a bridge replacement project that will last the rest of 2023. Workers will replace a bridge on Havensville Road, 3/4 of a mile east of Onaga Road, between Sunflower Road and Trails End Road. Havensville Road will be fully closed, and a detour will not be marked.

Ryan said this replacement comes after a 2021 Biennial Bridge inspection of the bridge showed accelerated deterioration of the 90-year-old bridge. The project will cost almost $830,000; Pottawatomie County applied for the 2022 Spring KDOT Cost Share program, and the county received $455,000 to fund the project. The county will fund the rest of the construction costs.

County officials expect the bridge replacement to be completed by the end of 2023, weather permitting.