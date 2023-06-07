LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Officials are urging the public to be aware of a new update for Android phones.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center posted on social media urging Android users to check their settings after a recent update. The post says the Emergency Communications Center is receiving a higher volume of accidental 911 calls likely caused by the new Android software feature that automatically calls 911 when the power button is pressed five times in a row.

To turn off this feature, go into your Settings app, click Safety and Emergency, locate the Emergency SOS tab and tap the tab on the right to turn it off.

If an accidental call is made, the Emergency Communications Center asks that you stay on the line and talk with a Communications Officer. Officials say the process to verify a 911 call is not a true emergency is by having a longer phone call.