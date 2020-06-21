Couple arrested after deputies find them with 28 stolen guns

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Missouri couple after they said they found 28 stolen guns in a car they were driving.

The sheriff said on Saturday deputies responded to the 5300 block of South Topeka Blvd. on a domestic disturbance report. 30-year-old Amanda Bushan told them she was arguing with her boyfriend 34-year-old Darrin Fultz, both from Rolla, MO.

During their investigation deputies found 28 stolen guns in the car they were driving from Rolla, Missouri.

Fultz was arrested for possession of stolen property and drug violations and Bushan was arrested on drug violations.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the Rolla Police Department on this case.