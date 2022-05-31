JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responding to the Walmart in Holton for the report of a shoplifting in progress ended up arresting two people on drug charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed two people, Monica Ann Bustamante, 43, of Junction City, and John Richard Tidwell, 47, of St. Louis, Missouri, concealing merchandise Monday afternoon.

The two were confronted leaving the store and stolen merchandise was recovered, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies searching the couple found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Tidwell was on federal supervised release from previous weapons charges, as well as distribution and manufacturing methamphetamine. The duo was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.