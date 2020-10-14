Couple who went on crime spree indicted on federal charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and woman in custody in Topeka were indicted today, Oct. 14, on federal charges of robbing three Kansas businesses, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Lekeith Markez Mosley, 29, of Liberal, and Shelbi Paige Ricks, 25, Liberal, are charged with three counts of robbery.

The indictment alleges they committed the following robberies:

  • Sept. 27, 2020: Jimmy John’s restaurant, 1025 Southwest Wanamaker Road in Topeka.
  • Sept. 7, 2020: Family Dollar, 303 E. Kansas Avenue, Greensburg, Kan.
  • Sept. 6, 2020: Subway restaurant, 711 N. Main Street, Hutchinson, Kan.

If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

