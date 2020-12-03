Court appearance for Congressman canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A scheduled court appearance for Kansas 2nd District Congressman Steve Watkins was canceled today.

He was to appear in Shawnee County District Court for a criminal assignment docket at 3:30 p.m.

That was canceled and both prosecuting and defense counsels agreed to move ahead and set a preliminary hearing date which has not yet been determined.

Watkins is charged with three felonies, including voter fraud.

The charges come from when he listed a UPS store in Southwest Topeka as his address.

Watkins told detectives he moves a lot and did not intend to mislead anyone.

Detectives also claim an advanced ballot application did not include his handwriting or signature.

Watkins was elected to congress in 2018.

He was defeated in the August primary by Jake LaTurner.