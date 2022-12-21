WARNING: Details in this story are graphic and involve sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court documents obtained by 27 News give details on a recent alleged sexual assault and hostage situation that took place in a Topeka apartment complex.

An arrest affidavit details evidence collected by Topeka police during their investigation of an alleged sexual assault and hostage situation at a Topeka apartment complex that lead to their arrest of Christopher Kuone earlier this month. Kuone faces several charges including:

Rape

Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Sexual extortion

Aggravated intimidation of a witness

Aggravated battery

Two counts of criminal threat

Criminal damage to property

According to the affidavit, around 10 p.m. on Dec. 7, Topeka police responded to the Library Park Apartments in the 1000 block of Southwest Mulvane Street after receiving a call about a possible kidnapping in progress. The caller told police he received text messages from a woman who said someone was hurting her and her boyfriend inside the complex.

Responding officers arrived to find a man outside suffering from serious facial injuries. A woman inside the complex told officers she had been sexually assaulted in one of the apartments.

Officers searched the apartment where the alleged attacks took place, but the suspects were gone. The two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man told police he and his girlfriend were visiting Topeka from out of town and asked his friend, who was later identified as Kuone, if there was a place they could stay. The man and woman were taken to the Library Park Apartments and, on the first night, there were no issues. However, the following day Kuone allegedly came to the apartment with two other men and asked to speak with the man privately.

Once Kuone and the man were alone in a bathroom, Kuone allegedly began to punch the man in the face. The man says Kuone ordered him to call his girlfriend into the bathroom and demanded she perform a sex act, or he would continue the beating.

The man told police he was beaten again and lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time. When he awoke, he was in the bathtub and felt he wasn’t free to leave and was being confined to the bathroom.

The male victim told police he witnessed the men force his girlfriend to perform more sex acts. He said the men then left, so he went outside and texted someone for help.

The female victim corroborated her boyfriend’s story to police. She said Kuone broke her phone to keep her from calling for help. She went into more details about the sex acts she was allegedly forced to perform and told police the men used their phones to record video. This was corroborated by a juvenile witness who told police Kuone posted a naked photo of the woman on social media.

Police located and arrested Kuone at his home in Topeka on Dec. 8. He admitted to police he knew the male victim but denied beating him or having sexual relations with the woman.

Kuone is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022. Treyvion C. Coplin, another suspect in the case, is also in custody on a $1 million bond and is scheduled for a scheduling docket at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.