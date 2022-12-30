TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court documents obtained by 27 News detail how police say a driver destroyed the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Topeka.
Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka was arrested on the following charges in November:
- Criminal desecration
- Felony criminal damage
- Driving under the influence
- Battery on law enforcement officer
- Felony interference
- Red light violation
- Unsafe backing
- Driving on the sidewalk
- Improper turn
Police say just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. They say security video shows Garcia-Soto driving erratically before running a red light entering the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center.
Responding officers say Garcia-Soto appeared to accelerate through the parking lot before plowing through a barricade pole and into the memorial. He is then seen backing up into second pole before striking a building at 400 SE Quincy Street. A witness at the scene corroborated the police account of events.
Police say the memorial was completely destroyed. It was valued at more than $25,000. Damage to the building is estimated at $30,000.
After being taken into custody, Garcia-Soto allegedly spat and kicked at officers while he was being evaluated at an area hospital.
Officers reported that Garcia-Soto appeared intoxicated when he was arrested. The affidavit states that he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and ignored officers repeatedly. Garcia-Soto allegedly told officers that he had been drinking that night.
When police arrested Garcia-Soto, they say he smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Police say he was refused to cooperate during the arrest. His next court date is scheduled for March.