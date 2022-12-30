TOPEKA (KSNT) – Court documents obtained by 27 News detail how police say a driver destroyed the Fallen Officers Memorial in downtown Topeka.

Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka was arrested on the following charges in November:

Criminal desecration

Felony criminal damage

Driving under the influence

Battery on law enforcement officer

Felony interference

Red light violation

Unsafe backing

Driving on the sidewalk

Improper turn

Police say just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, they responded to an injury accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. They say security video shows Garcia-Soto driving erratically before running a red light entering the parking lot of the Law Enforcement Center.

Responding officers say Garcia-Soto appeared to accelerate through the parking lot before plowing through a barricade pole and into the memorial. He is then seen backing up into second pole before striking a building at 400 SE Quincy Street. A witness at the scene corroborated the police account of events.

Police say the memorial was completely destroyed. It was valued at more than $25,000. Damage to the building is estimated at $30,000.

After being taken into custody, Garcia-Soto allegedly spat and kicked at officers while he was being evaluated at an area hospital.

Officers reported that Garcia-Soto appeared intoxicated when he was arrested. The affidavit states that he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and ignored officers repeatedly. Garcia-Soto allegedly told officers that he had been drinking that night.

When police arrested Garcia-Soto, they say he smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Police say he was refused to cooperate during the arrest. His next court date is scheduled for March.