Court finds probable cause in trial of man accused of sexually abusing underage girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Friday that a court found probable cause a local man committed three felonies in relation to the sexual abuse of an underage girl.

The district attorney revealed he charged Benjamin Edwards on March 15 with two Jessica’s Law counts and a single felony count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Edwards is now charged with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 and one count of lewd & lascivious behavior with a child under 16. His bond was reduced from $1,000,000 to $150,000 despite the state’s objections.