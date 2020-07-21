Court finds probable cause for man to stand trial in deadly February central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dmario M. Valdivia was bound over for trial in Shawnee County District Court, District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday.

Dmario Valdivia accused of shooting and killing Ja’Sean Alston in February. Criminal charges were filed against Valdivia the following week.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. Officers said they found a 2010 Mazda 6 with Alston bleeding and unresponsive in the front passenger seat, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Kagay said evidence showed Alston was attempting to buy a gun when he met with Valdivia, one of two people in the Mazda 6. Alston was seen getting into the car, which then took off and drove around central Topeka before a shot was fired from inside the car.

Kagay said Valdivia and the other person in the car left, leaving Alston’s body in the car.

Valdivia is facing three felony counts: Murder in the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery. He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

His pre-trial is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 22.