Court sides with former Kansas teacher in student rape case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with a former middle school counselor who argues she shouldn’t have been been convicted of raping a student who forced himself on her then blackmailed her into a sexual relationship.

Writing for a unanimous Kansas Supreme Court, Justice Eric Rosen held Friday that Brooke Dinkel’s claims she was forcibly raped is relevant to the crime of rape of a child under the age of 14.

The Supreme Court ordered a lower court to hold a hearing on whether the trial defense was ineffective.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories