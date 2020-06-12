Court sides with former Kansas teacher in student rape case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has sided with a former middle school counselor who argues she shouldn’t have been been convicted of raping a student who forced himself on her then blackmailed her into a sexual relationship.

Writing for a unanimous Kansas Supreme Court, Justice Eric Rosen held Friday that Brooke Dinkel’s claims she was forcibly raped is relevant to the crime of rape of a child under the age of 14.

The Supreme Court ordered a lower court to hold a hearing on whether the trial defense was ineffective.