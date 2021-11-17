COVID-19 booster shots now available to all fully vaccinate Kansas adults

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Nov. 17 that all fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 18 are now eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots.

Governor Laura Kelly said that the vaccine is free, safe and effective and is the best way to keep communities safe protected from exposure to the virus.

“Expanding access to booster shots will help us put an end to this deadly pandemic,” said Kelly. “Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated.”

Kansans who meet the criteria below are now eligible to receive the booster does of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The patient is at least 18 years old and has met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or it has been at least 2 months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

has met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or it has been at least 2 months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The patient’s assessment of risk exposure may include, but is not limited to, those who work with the public or live with someone who works with the public, live or work with someone at high risk of severe impact of COVID, live in geographic areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID, reside in high transmission areas, live in congregate setting, experience social inequity or other risk conditions as assessed by the individual. Currently, there is a high risk of community transmission in all Kansas counties. Vaccine providers should allow patients to self-determine their risk of exposure.

“As we move into the winter months, Kansans will increasingly be indoors, putting themselves at greater risk of contracting the virus,” said Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Allowing Kansans to self-determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 ensures that every tool is available to protect themselves and reduce the possibility of a winter COVID-19 surge.”