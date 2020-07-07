COVID-19 cases identified at Topeka Service area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department has identified some coronavirus cases linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike.

That is located at mile marker 188 (just East of Topeka). The exposure is specifically designated to the food court and restrooms of the facility. The facility is accessible going east and westbound on the I-70 Turnpike.

People who have traveled to food court or used the restrooms of this facility between July 2, 2020 and July 4, 2020 are recommended to contact their primary care provider if they develop any of the following symptoms within 14 days from the date of their visit:

• fever of 100.4 F or higher

• chills

• rigors

• myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

• malaise

• headache

• sore throat

• lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

• new olfactory and taste disorders

• diarrhea

“It is important that the public be aware of this information in case they traveled and stopped at the Turnpike food court during their travels for the holiday weekend,” said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. “While the risk is most likely low for infection, it is not zero, and individuals should contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19.”

