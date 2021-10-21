COVID-19 Indicator stays ‘substantial,’ cases in children rise for Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator has maintained its “substantial” category for this week.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16.

The number of new cases diagnosed has dropped slightly, and, the percent of positive tests went from 6.0% to 5.2%

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Oct. 19, reports Shawnee County has 45 new coronavirus cases, 314 individuals in isolation, and 20 current hospitalizations in the last 30 days. Several age groups are seeing a significant rise in new cases.

Week ending Oct. 19, 2021

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 25 and 34 years old with 65 cases.

This is a dramatic increase for this age group from 7 days ago when only 18 cases were confirmed.

Week ending Oct. 19

There are 31 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 44 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, an increase in the last several weeks. That is a sharp rise in the number of diagnosed cases for both age groups. Seven days ago there were eight confirmed new cases for children between 0-4, and 10 confirmed new cases for children between 5-9.

Shawnee County Health Department , COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating: Substantial, Oct. 10, through Oct. 16.

There are currently 77 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, a rise from seven days ago when the number was 22 confirmed cases.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 25,362 cumulative cases and 445 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 370 variant cases since the start of the pandemic.