MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, the Riley County Health Department announced the change of its coronavirus testing site this week, according to a press release.

Due to extremely cold temperatures this week, the testing site at CiCo Park will be closed. The county is working to find an indoor location for the public.

On Wednesday, there will be a free mobile testing site in the Manhattan Town Center parking lot next to Texas Roadhouse from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.