KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas children have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized on Friday.

Kansas has now adopted the FDA’s authorization for administering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years and Moderna for children 6 months to 6 years.

“The vaccine remains the best way to protect from serious illness. This important development will help keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Janet Stanek said. “We encourage all parents or guardians of eligible Kansans to discuss this with their healthcare provider or the medical professional at the location where you receive care about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

The vaccines underwent clinical trial to determine which vaccine is safe, effective and minimizes side effects for children in these age groups.

The vaccines are set to arrive later this week to Kansas providers and will be available at doctor’s officers, retail pharmacies, local health departments and clinics. Community partners and schools may also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for Kansas children.

