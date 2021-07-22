COVID-19 vaccine showing success among Topeka nursing homes

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Assisted living facility residents were among the very first to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine. It is paying off for some residents by keeping them safe.

Midwest Health owns multiple assisted living facilities across Topeka and they haven’t had a positive COVID-19 case in over two months. Close to 100 percent of their residents are vaccinated, but with the Delta variant cases on the rise that could mean a change in visitation rules if it becomes necessary.

“Both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors are welcome in our buildings,” Ali Ellis, a representative with Midwest Health said. “We are going to keep an eye on that and if the CDC or anyone recommends that we change that perspective we may. But we are encouraging just for everyone’s safety to get vaccinated.”

Midwest Health currently is only testing their residents if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they have symptoms.