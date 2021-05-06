COVID indicator goes the wrong direction, from 1 to 5

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The overall index score this week has increased 4 points from 1 to 5. This keeps Shawnee County in the Moderate index this week.

Key takeaways from this week’s scorecard include the following:

Number of weekly cases increased 46.9% to 94 cases total for this reporting period

Percentage of positive tests saw a small increase to 2.8% for this reporting period

Cases contacted within 24 hours of being reported has continued to stay at a high percentage; at 99% for this reporting period

Percentage of close contacts notified of the need to quarantine was at 100% for this reporting period

On March 26 Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas would move to Phase 5. On March 29 all Shawnee County residents, 16 years old and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.