TOPEKA (KSNT) – A continuation of issues related to COVID has closed the Shawnee County Treasurer Motor Vehicle Annex Office for Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5, according to a statement from the Shawnee County Treasurer.

If you need to complete a transaction residents are encouraged to go to the Shawnee County Courthouse MV 200 SE 7th St., room 103.

The office is expected to reopen Aug. 8.