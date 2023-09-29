TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cold temperatures are right around the corner, as is cold and flu season.

It’s important to make sure your health stays at the top of its game. Local health officials say its important be prepared to fight the viruses. Now is the time to get your flu, COVID and now RSV vaccines.

If you received vaccinations around this time last year- one pharmacist says it’s time to get a fresh dose. He says as science evolves, so do the viruses so it’s important you get a new vaccine every season to stay ahead of the virus.

“If we keep with the same, old vaccine, then you’re still going to have, you’re going to have opportunities to miss it because the virus will be ahead of us,” Pharmacy Practice Coordinator Dean Benton said. “They cause the vaccine to change to where it actually hits what’s circulating at the time.”

Benton tells 27 News you can learn important information about vaccines like potential side-effects from your county health department.