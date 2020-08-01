Coworkers celebrate retirement for friend working 26 years at company

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in Oakland celebrated their coworker’s retirement after working 26 years at the same company.



Neighbors lined the street for a parade with their cars. Patricia Ortega Adame worked at Kansas Gas Service for 26 years. She said she didn’t think she was going to be able to celebrate at all because of coronavirus.

“I couldn’t believe it, with the covid it just messes everything up for me at work they couldn’t have anything,” said Ortega Adame. “My coworkers texted me and emailed me those at work we try to stay our distance, it was a total surprise.”

About 50 cars showed up for the parade.