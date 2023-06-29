FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday morning, Cox Internet is reporting over 162 outages affecting up to 8,000 customers in the Topeka area.

The connection issues are ongoing since Wednesday evening from around 10 p.m., according to Cox. Cox service representatives said internet, television and phone connections may work intermittently. Representatives said 66614 and 66612 area codes are currently being affected.

According to the Cox Internet Outage Map these area codes are also affected:

66604

66605

66606

66607

66609

66610

66611

66616

66629

The 66542 area code of Tecumseh was also listed on the Cox Outage Map.

The service issues are due to work being performed on lines to update service to internet, television and phone lines. Service is expected to be restored between 11 a.m. and 12 o’clock, according to Cox representatives.