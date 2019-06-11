CPR Technology now stocked in Douglas Co. Firetrucks

The cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technology, Zoll Autopulse, is now going to be on firetrucks and other emergency vehincles in Douglas County.

Zoll Autopulse CPR devices used to only be stocked on Fire Medical ambulances, but have been proven to be more effective than manual CPR alone leading them to be placed on all firetrucks as well.

First responders, who typically arrive before ambulances, will now be able to apply the same level of medical technology to arrest victims more quickly.

With this technology expansion now in more emergency vehicles, the Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical believes more lives will be saved in Douglas county.