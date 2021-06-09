Crane lifts air conditioning units to top of downtown office building

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A giant crane, operated by Capital Crane, lifted ten air conditioning units to the top of a seven-story building in downtown Topeka.

Wednesday morning, crews blocked off 9th street between Kansas Avenue and Jackson Avenue to block traffic while the crane lifted the units to the top of the building.

The workers on the scene said that the project would take several hours, but the road should be back open by mid-afternoon. The building at 901 South Kansas Avenue is known to many at the Mills Building. It was once home to the Kansas Department of Agriculture before it moved its headquarters to Manhattan. The building is now home to several state agencies in some capacity.