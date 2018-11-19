TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Bike Topeka gathered over 700 pounds of food this year at the 6th annual Cranksgiving Classic, Topeka's food drive on two wheels.

The competitive teams had 90 minutes to gather all the food on a grocery list and bring it back as quickly as possible to the Burger Stand, where the race began.

"The gist of it is there is a few rules like you can only buy a fixed number of groceries per store you go to so it adds a challenging element you can't just go to one store and get all your groceries, you have to strategically plan which ones you'll go to and how much you'll be carrying," said Andrew Escandon, a cyclist from the winning team.

Bike Topeka gathered donations from the community to fund the money used at the stores for the race.

The food will benefit the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment just in time for Thanksgiving.

Formerly known as the YWCA Battered Women’s Task Force, the organization serves confidential aid to victims of domestic and sexual violence for free in Shawnee, Jackson, and Wabaunsee Counties. This includes human trafficking and stalking.

The other event was "The Haul", a group bicycle race to gather as much food as they could within two hours.

"We'll be shopping at Dillon's today," said Sara O'Keefe, an organizer of the event. "We'll do one grocery store. We'll grab hundreds of dollars worth of groceries."

One of the competitors was actually a decorated cyclist, but not just in this year's Cranksgiving Classic race.

"I'm a two-time national cross champion and went to the world mountain bike championship in 1984," said Catherine Mulberg.

You can still donate to Cranksgiving Classic and help the YWCA by donating at this link.



