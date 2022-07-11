TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a crash at Huntoon and Gage. Authorities confirmed the call came in at 8:22 a.m.

The Topeka Police Department confirmed the two-car crash only involved two drivers. One driver was sent to the hospital with non critical injuries to be checked out.

There are no reports that anything is blocked off at this time. The Topeka Police Department and AMR are also on the scene of the crash, according to dispatch.

(KSNT Photo)

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.