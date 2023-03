TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-car crash is causing a traffic backup on I-70 in Topeka Thursday afternoon.

The original call came into emergency communications around 1:25 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. A 27 News reporter on scene witnessed two crashed cars in the left lane heading eastbound. This is causing traffic back logs near the MacVicar exit. Dispatch says the Kansas Highway Patrol is working the crash.