TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka first responders headed to what may be a life-threatening crash at NW Lyman Road and Topeka Blvd.

An officer on the scene told KSNT 27 News, that the vehicle operator swerved into oncoming traffic and drove through the grass in front of Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese shop.

Police said the driver had a medical issue. The driver was taken to a local hospital.

Please avoid the intersection if possible as police work to clear the road.

This is a developing story and KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.