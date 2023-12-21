TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police were at the scene of a crash on Wanamaker Road on Thursday afternoon.

A KSNT 27 News reporter said there was a crash holding up traffic in the 1800 block on Southwest Wanamaker Road on Dec. 21. This crash was causing traffic delays for those traveling through the area. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., the crash scene was cleared.

We have reached out to the Topeka Police Department for more information on this crash.

