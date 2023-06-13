RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a crash and vehicle fire in northern Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on social media at 9:18 a.m. on June 13 that both the north and south lanes of the 6200 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard to the east of the Riley County Public Works facilities are closed. This is due to a car fire and a crash in the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes of travel at this time.

