Traffic is stopped west of St. Marys while accident is being investigated

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are investigating an accident on U.S. Highway 24 Friday morning.

Fatal accident west of St Marys

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 24 about two miles west of St Marys, due to a motor vehicle accident.

The road was blocked off and drivers were asked to find an alternate route. The Highway Patrol confirms one person has died as a result of the accident.

The names of those involved and other details surrounding the accident have not yet been released.