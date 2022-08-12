TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles has south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m.

A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital.

The original call came in around 11:45 a.m., according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers confirm with 27 News that southbound Topeka Boulevard is down to one lane. Crews have called for two trucks as of 12:05 p.m.

27 News has a reporter on the way to learn more information.