SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local deputies are at the scene of a car crash in North Shawnee County Monday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that a single-vehicle crash occurred around noon on May 8 on Northwest U.S. Highway 75 in the 7400 block. The southbound lanes are impacted by this wreck with one lane closed to motorists as deputies work the scene.

You can keep up with urgent traffic alerts on www.kandrive.org.