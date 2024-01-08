UPDATE 9:24 a.m.: A Topeka Police spokeswoman said the crash involved two vehicles and there were minimal traffic impacts. One driver was treated for minor injuries.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police and AMR are at the scene of a crash in west Topeka.

At 8:31 a.m., police received reports of a crash at Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Wanamaker Road.

Kandrive.org is reporting minor traffic disruptions in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.