CONCORDIA (KSNT) – On Thursday, an individual was injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 81 Highway, resulting in one vehicle on its side.

At 3:36 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Jeep north on US 81 Highway towards Concordia with three juvenile passengers. A 48-year-old woman driving a 2011 Mercedes was also traveling north on US 81 Highway. The driver of the Mercedes hit the back of the Jeep, causing the Mercedes to go off the road to the right and roll, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The Mercedes came to a stop on its passenger side, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to KHP crash logs. The data for the three juvenile passengers was protected.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to KHP crash logs.