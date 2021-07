LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An accident involving three tractor-trailers and a car traffic tied up east of Lawrence on the Kansas Turnpike for approximately one and a half hours Thursday.

A KTA trooper told KSNT News it happened around 10:30 a.m. about was three miles east of Lawrence in the westbound lanes of traffic.

All three people in the car were taken to a local hospital.

There are no other reports of injuries to the truck drivers.

The lanes were reopened just before noon.