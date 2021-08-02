Both lanes of I-70 shut down after crash near Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least two semis east of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike.

At least one of the semis caught fire during the Monday afternoon crash.

I-70 past Stubbs Road. Photo from Angela Lowe

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 187. KTA advises drivers to use caution and be prepared to stop.

KTA Alert I-70 MM 187 WB and EB blocked. Use Caution and be prepared to stop. — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) August 2, 2021

Traffic is backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson

Traffic map from KanDrive as of 5:30 p.m.

KSNT Photo/McKenzi Davis

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.