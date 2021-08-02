Both lanes of I-70 shut down after crash near Topeka Service Area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least two semis east of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike.

At least one of the semis caught fire during the Monday afternoon crash.

Kansas Turnpike Authority said the westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 187. KTA advises drivers to use caution and be prepared to stop.

Traffic is backed up at least two miles, according to a KSNT News reporter on scene.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.

