OSKALOOSA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) responded to a deadly crash on Highway 59 in Jefferson County Thursday night.

One individual was airlifted to the hospital, and another individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig. KHP later identified the deceased as 81-year-old Rebecca Bryant of Oskaloosa.

Sheriff Herrig said the call came in at 5:53 p.m. The two-vehicle head-on collision happened near 11895 Highway 59 (U59) at milepost 181.6, which is located just north of the intersection of U59 and 118th Street in Oskaloosa.

KHP’s crash log indicates one vehicle was heading southbound on U59 when it went over the center line and struck the second vehicle head-on, which was traveling northbound on U59.

