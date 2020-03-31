Crash leaves motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash in west Topeka sent a motorcycle rider to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Gage Boulevard.

Topeka police said the crash was between a motorcycle and a passenger car. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet. They said the driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. The police department asks if you have any information regarding this crash, email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or make an anonymous tip online.