TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an incident on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka.

Multiple reports came into the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office about a crash on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike Wednesday morning. KSNT confirmed calls about the crash began to come into dispatch around 10:37 a.m.

Law enforcement confirmed that a semi-tractor-trailer was involved in an incident with a pedestrian. Lt. Murray with the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is urging caution in the area and warning drivers that the left lane will be impacted at the 179-mile marker.

