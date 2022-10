Two people are in the hospital on Tuesday night following a three-car crash on Gage Boulevard.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a major Topeka thoroughfare, sending two people to a nearby hospital.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW Gage Boulevard, according to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander. Two individuals involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.